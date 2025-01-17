Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor to be discharged from hospital in 2-3 days? Details inside
Saif Ali Khan was assaulted by an intruder at his Bandra home in Mumbai early Thursday morning, around 2:30 AM. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery after sustaining six stab wounds. His team released a statement confirming the break-in attempt and asked for privacy as authorities continue their investigation. Although earlier reports suggested his discharge within 2-3 days, doctors have now shared that they are closely monitoring his recovery before making any decisions regarding his release.
According to an earlier report by the Times of India, doctors stated in a press conference that Saif Ali Khan could potentially be discharged in 2-3 days given his steady recovery. However, they stressed the importance of ensuring the actor gets proper rest.
However, during the same press conference, the doctors emphasized that they are closely monitoring Saif's recovery and will make a decision on discharge once his condition improves.
They revealed that he sustained a back wound and narrowly avoided a more severe injury by just two millimeters. Additionally, they mentioned that he arrived at the hospital with his young child Taimur. The doctors also stated that it would take about a week for him to fully recover but refrained from commenting on whether the police had requested his statement.
Recently, a doctor shared that Saif Ali Khan is being moved from the ICU to a special room for continued recovery. To ensure proper rest, visitors will be limited for the time being. After undergoing surgery, Saif was initially placed in the ICU for a day of observation.
Meanwhile, in their efforts to track down the intruder responsible for the attack on Saif, Mumbai police have mobilized 35 teams.
