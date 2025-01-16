Saif Ali Khan Attack: What numerologist Rishabh A Grover says about the unfortunate assault on actor
Following Saif Ali Khan’s unfortunate attack incident, numerologist Rishabh A Grover shared his viewpoint on the matter pertaining to actor’s numerology.
The internet is abuzz with reports of the shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. Several Bollywood celebrities have expressed their concern over the unfortunate incident. Meanwhile, we got in touch with renowned numerologist Rishabh A. Grover, who shared his viewpoint on the unfortunate experience the actor faced.
Astrological Details of Saif Ali Khan
• Birth Place: New Delhi
• Zodiac sign: Leo (Sun Sign)
• Ruling planet: Sun
Numerologist Rishabh A Grover shared his numerology insights on the actor and said, "Saif Ali Khan born on 16 August 1970 was attacked on 16th January 2025. He was in his personal month governed by frequency of 7."
He explained, "Birth Date + Birth Month + Current Year + Current Month
16+8 + 2025 + 1 = 7"
"Some will call it tragic, but actually it was his lucky date 7 that saved him. His Name Number adds to a number 4 as per chaldean calculation, and they are prone to sudden unfortunate events in life. The name number 4 gets great success on reel life many actors have name at 4 but not so good in real life," he further added.
Grover mentioned, "Many with this name number have struggled in life - Arvind Kejriwal, Nirav Modi, Harshad Mehta are few examples."
What does Life Path 7 mean?
Someone with a Life Path Number 7 is a logical mystic, a spiritual analyst, a solitary humanitarian, and a truth-seeker. Individuals with this number are highly intelligent, curious, and eager to create progressive solutions to worldly problems. They utilize any form of knowledge or insight to achieve their goals.
On the other hand, just a few minutes ago, Kareena Kapoor posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle, reacting for the first time to the incident and requesting privacy on the matter.
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: From hospitalization to first pic of accused – What happened when, all you need to know