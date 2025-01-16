PHOTO: Who attacked Saif Ali Khan? CCTV footage reveals alleged accused in shocking stabbing incident

The news of an unfortunate stabbing incident at Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence has stirred the internet. In a shocking series of revelations, it was revealed that the actor was stabbed multiple times. According to the latest reports, the first picture of the accused surfaced, while Mumbai Police revealed that the accused had used a fire escape staircase to enter the actor’s residence.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attacked LIVE updates: First image of the accused from CCTV revealed; stabbing not linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Hours after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident, the investigative authorities have been able to track down the picture of the intruder. The CCTV grab shows the image of the accused, who reportedly attacked Khan in the wee hours of Thursday. In the photo shared by PTI, the accused’s face is clearly visible and shows him on the staircase at 2:33 a.m. on January 16, 2025.

The CCTV footage has provided a significant lead to the investigating authorities, who are confident that the accused will be arrested soon.

Take a look

Notably, hours ago, while speaking with the media stationed outside Saif Ali Khan’s residence, Mumbai Police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, revealed that burglary was the motive behind the attack. He further mentioned that the accused used the fire escape staircase to enter the house.

Advertisement

"The accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offense has been registered in Bandra Police Station," he said.

Take a look

In addition to this, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, revealed that Saif was admitted at 3:30 a.m. after sustaining six injuries inflicted by sharp objects, including two deep wounds. One of these injuries is near his spine, requiring immediate medical attention.

According to a statement issued by Saif’s team and doctors at the hospital, the actor has been recovering well.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and more arrive at Karisma Kapoor’s residence to check on actor’s well-being