Saif Ali Khan Attack: Doctor provides health update, reveals discharge will be delayed; ‘The family will also…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan has caused significant concern, especially among his family. On Sunday, his sister Soha Ali Khan assured the public that Saif is recovering well. While earlier reports indicated his potential discharge today, recent updates from his doctors confirm that the actor will stay in the hospital for the time being. The doctor also mentioned that his family will be releasing an official statement regarding his condition.

According to an ETimes report, hospital officials have confirmed that Saif Ali Khan will not be discharged today. Dr. Neeraj Uttamani, who is managing Saif's treatment, told the portal, "No, Saif will not be discharged today. Further updates will be provided within half an hour, and the family will also release a statement. He is doing well."

A purported health insurance claim document of an actor recently surfaced online, suggesting his expected discharge date as January 21. However, sources told India Today that Saif could be discharged as early as January 20 if his vitals remain stable.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police apprehended the accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a resident of Bangladesh, in Thane on Sunday. He was presented in a metropolitan magistrate's court later that day.

The proceedings saw a dramatic turn as two lawyers vied for the opportunity to represent him. Ultimately, the court granted a five-day police custody for the accused while also noting that the possibility of an international conspiracy could not be ruled out.

Advertisement

The auto driver who rushed Saif to the hospital the night of the attack spoke to ABP News, recalling the terrifying incident. Driving through the upscale Bandra area, he initially heard a woman scream for help, assuming it was just a routine dispute.

However, it wasn’t until the actor himself walked toward his vehicle that the driver realized the seriousness of the situation. He confirmed that Saif was accompanied by his son, Taimur, and described the actor’s condition, noting that his white kurta was soaked in blood, and he had a neck injury.

When asked about Taimur’s reaction, the driver shared that the child seemed perfectly calm, engaging in conversation without showing any fear.

Earlier, in her statement to the Mumbai Police, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wife, described the attacker as 'very aggressive' and revealed that he stabbed Saif multiple times without attempting to steal anything.

Advertisement

She further stated that Saif had stepped in to protect the women and successfully prevented the attacker from reaching their son, Jeh.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused was a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh? New shocking details revealed