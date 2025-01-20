Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor shares THIS on his brother-in-law’s health; calls incident ‘shocking’

Actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident has left everyone concerned, especially his family members. On Sunday, his sister Soha Ali Khan assured her brother is recovering well, and now Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Zahan Kapoor shared his brother-in-law's health update and called the incident ‘shocking.’

While speaking with Money Control, Zahan Kapoor, reflecting on the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan, stated that he couldn’t comment on that as yet because no one truly knows what exactly had happened. "I know that he is safe right now and recovering well. As far as I know, he is completely out of danger. I am very thankful for that. It is undoubtedly shocking," he further added, sharing the health update.

In addition to this, Zahan’s co-star in the series Black Warrant, actor Rahul Bhat, also expressed his shock at the incident and said that it gives him ‘chills.’ He stated that he can understand what the actor must have gone through. He noted one can’t even think about how "horrible" and "terrible" the incident is!

Bhat prayed and wished God to give Saif immense strength to recover quickly and go past the terrible incident.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in the wee hours of Thursday, January 16 at his residence in Bandra. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital accompanied by his son, Taimur Ali Khan, and one more person. He underwent surgery and has been on a path to recovery.

In the latest developments surrounding the case, Mumbai police arrested the attacker on Sunday from Thane. He was identified as Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad. The 30-year-old is said to be a Bangladeshi national who changed his name to Vijay Das after illegally entering India.

Advertisement

The police also informed the media that Islam entered Saif's house with the intention of robbery. DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said, "He came to Mumbai 5–6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," during an official press conference.

After the arrest, the accused was presented before Bandra Court, which sent him into police custody for five days.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: 1st visual of main accused OUT; granted 5-day police custody after being taken to court