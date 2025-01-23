Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here’s what auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana did after meeting actor’s mother Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan met with auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who had rushed him to the hospital after he was attacked at his Mumbai home on January 16. Khan thanked Rana for his quick assistance, gave him some money, and assured him that he would help him whenever needed. The auto driver recently revealed that he met Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore at Lilavati Hospital and he "touched her feet and got her blessings."

On January 21, 2025, before being discharged from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan met the auto-rickshaw driver, Singh Rana, who had rushed him there after the attack. Rana shared with PTI that Saif had called to express his gratitude for his help, praised him and offered his blessings.

Singh Rana shared that Saif Ali Khan introduced him to his mother, Sharmila Tagore, and he showed respect by touching her feet. Rana mentioned that Saif offered him money and assured him that he would be there to help whenever needed.

Singh Rana expressed his joy at meeting Saif Ali Khan and his family, mentioning that Saif's mother praised him for his help. He also stated that he understood Saif's situation and didn't mind that he wasn't paid at the time. He emphasized that in such circumstances, the priority is ensuring the person's safety, not worrying about payment.

The intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his identity to Vijay Das, was arrested in Thane.

Police investigations suggest that the accused initially intended to commit theft. After being presented in court, the Bandra court granted the police five days of custody to further investigate the matter.

Shehzad reportedly gained access to Saif Ali Khan’s residence by scaling the compound wall and entering through the main entrance after the security guards fell asleep. Saif is safe after undergoing surgery, with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan offering strong support during his recovery.

