Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sharmila Tagore and Karisma Kapoor visit Race actor at his home after discharge from hospital; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan was finally discharged from Lilavati Hospital days after he was hospitalized. The injured actor was rushed to the prestigious hospital after being attacked at his Mumbai residence. Soon after he returned home, his mother Sharmila Tagore, and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor paid him a visit at his Bandra house.

On January 22, 2025, Saif Ali Khan’s mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore went to his Mumbai residence to check on her ailing son. In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the senior star was seen walking into Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s home amid heavy security.

Sharmila Tagore visits Saif Ali Khan:

In another clip, B-town diva and Bebo’s elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor was also seen getting out of her swanky luxurious car and going inside the celebrity couple’s home. To meet the Hum Tum actor, she donned a long, plain white shirt and paired it with a pair of blue denim. Lolo carried a black bag, and wore matching slippers and sunglasses.

Karisma Kapoor visits Saif Ali Khan:

On January 16, 2025, the day when Saif was attacked at his Mumbai residence, his wife Kareena took to her Instagram and penned a note for the media and his fans. In her post, she stated, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

Advertisement

Th Crew actress further added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and gives us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

The Race actor returned home on January 21, 2025. He was given a warm welcome by his family and his home was lit up like Diwali.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan gets warm welcome by Kareena Kapoor and family after being discharged from hospital; couple's house lit up like Diwali: WATCH