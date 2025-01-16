Saif Ali Khan Attack: Did the attacker enter Jeh’s room and demand 1 crore? Staff members reveal details

Saif Ali Khan’s staff members have revealed horrifying details about the night when the actor was stabbed by an intruder. A nurse employed by the movie star disclosed that the robber entered Jeh’s room and demanded Rs 1 crore from the youngest child’s nanny.

According to reports from The Times of India and the FIR filed by the family at the Bandra police station, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times while protecting his wife and sons during the attack. At the time, the staff members were fast asleep.

Eliyama Philip, who has been employed as a nanny for Jeh Ali Khan , informed the police that a slim man with a dark complexion entered the 4-year-old’s room. The intruder, armed with a stick and knife, demanded Rs 1 crore from her.

Meanwhile, the father of four, who stepped in to protect his family, suffered severe injuries from being stabbed and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 a.m.

Dr. Nitin Dange, who has been treating the celebrity, revealed that the Chef star underwent surgery shortly after being admitted, as the knife was lodged near his spinal cord. Additionally, the actor sustained deep cuts on his left arm and neck, which have been treated through plastic surgery.

Apart from the actor, another staff member, Geeta, was also injured while attempting to intervene between Saif Ali Khan and the intruder. The police are currently investigating the incident, which occurred at the actor’s Bandra apartment.

According to medical reports, the Happy Ending star is in a stable condition. Friends from the film industry have also sent their well wishes to the actor.

Credits: Times of India

