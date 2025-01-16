PHOTOS: 5 images from outside Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's residence that give a sneak peek into the crime scene

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai during the early hours of January 16 in an attempted robbery. Following the attack, the actor, who sustained serious injuries, was reportedly taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Saif was then transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he will be kept under observation for a day. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, stated that a decision regarding his further treatment would be made the next day.

He also noted that Saif is currently doing well and is on the path to recovery. Additionally, Dr. Uttamani revealed that a 2.5-inch knife piece was removed from Saif's spine, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Investigative team at site where thief broke into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home

The investigative team was seen searching the area where the intruder broke in for the burglary at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home.

Police arrive at crime scene

Police arrived at the crime scene at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home following a stabbing incident. Officers began investigating the attempted robbery while forensic teams collected evidence. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation to identify the attacker and understand the sequence of events.

Encounter specialist Daya Nayak at Saif Ali Khan's home

Mumbai Police Officer Daya Nayak, an encounter specialist, was spotted arriving at Saif's house along with an entire team of crime branch officials. He was crowded by the media outside the house, even as he was going back after the investigation.

Forensic team leaves crime scene after collecting evidence

The forensic team has left the crime scene at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence after collecting crucial evidence related to the stabbing incident. The team gathered relevant materials and took samples to assist in the investigation.

Nurse injured during intruder attack

The nurse described the frightening ordeal in which the robber's actions escalated quickly, leaving both her and the actor severely shaken. The police are investigating the incident and gathering all relevant details to bring the attacker to justice.

In addition, Team Kareena Kapoor Khan addressed public concerns by stating that Saif had sustained an injury to his arm and was undergoing a procedure at the hospital.

The statement also reassured that the rest of the family was safe and well, while requesting the media and fans to avoid speculation, as the police are handling the investigations. They thanked everyone for their concern.

