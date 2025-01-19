Saif Ali Khan Attack: 5 eye-opening revelations made by Mumbai Police after suspect’s arrest in stabbing case

A man was apprehended early morning on January 19, 2025, in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence, according to the police. The suspect, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, was arrested near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, approximately 35 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan’s home.

Saif Ali Khan sustained several stab wounds, including on his neck and near his spine, after the assailant broke into his upscale Bandra home and attacked him in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, 2025. Now, the actor is confirmed to be out of danger.

5 Key revelations made by Mumbai Police after suspect’s arrest in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

1. The intruder is suspected to be a Bangladeshi national

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, was apprehended near Hiranandani Estate, located about 35 kilometers from Saif’s Bandra home. Police investigations suggest that the attacker might be a Bangladeshi national as no Indian identity documents were found.

2. The attacker came to Mumbai 5-6 months before stabbing case

The man arrested for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had reportedly arrived in Mumbai 5-6 months before the stabbing incident. He returned to Mumbai 15 days before attacking the actor at his Bandra home.

3. The intruder worked at a housekeeping agency

While initial reports suggested that the main accused worked at a pub in Thane, Mumbai Police have now revealed that the intruder was employed at a housekeeping agency before the incident.

4. The attacker has no reported criminal background

According to initial investigations, the man arrested for attacking the Devara actor has no prior criminal record.

5. The intruder changed name to Vijay Das

Arrested for allegedly attacking Saif, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, had changed his name to Vijay Das and used several other aliases. These included Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ.

