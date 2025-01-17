Saif Ali Khan Attack: Doctor shares when the actor will be shifted from ICU to ‘special room’, reveals he 'walked in like a lion' with Taimur despite bleeding profusely; first image of knife removed from spine goes viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked by intruders at his Bandra home, who first targeted his son Jeh’s room. In an attempt to protect his family, Saif was repeatedly stabbed. During a press conference, a team of doctors shared updates on the actor's condition, revealing when Saif will be moved from ICU to a ‘special room’. The doctors also recalled how Saif, despite bleeding heavily, walked in like a 'lion' alongside his son Taimur, showcasing his incredible resilience.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, addressed the media and said, “Saif Ali sahab jab hospital aaye the toh mein wo doctor tha jo unko first hour mein mila hu. Pura unka usmei blood tha but he walked in like a lion. And only with his small child. 6-7 saal ka jo unka ladka hai Taimur uske saath wo walk in kiye with so much of this. He is a real hero in that way.”



He added, “Filmo mein hero giri karna thik hai par ghar mein aapke upar koi attack ho ra hai and as a hero you have actually acted and you have come out with such a thing. He is presently very well. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from ICU to a special room for him. Today, we will be keeping visitors in check because we want him to take rest.”

Dr. Niraj Uttamani further revealed how fortunate Saif Ali Khan was, as the actor narrowly escaped severe injury. The doctor explained that the knife wound was just 2mm away from his spine, and had it penetrated any deeper, it could have caused significant damage to his spinal cord. "He is fortunate, he just got saved by 2mm. The knife ended just 2mm away from the spinal cord, which could have been seriously injured," Dr. Uttamani shared, emphasizing how close the actor came to a potentially devastating outcome.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, who conducted Saif Ali Khan’s surgery, provided an optimistic update on his health. He confirmed that Saif is recovering well and even demonstrated the ability to walk without difficulty, with no significant pain or other troubling symptoms. “His vital signs and medical tests are improving, and considering the treatment for his injuries, it’s safe to move him from the ICU to a special room,” Dr. Dange explained.

However, he noted that Saif must rest for some time, particularly to avoid any potential infections in his back wounds. His movement will be limited for the next week to ensure proper healing of the spinal injury, though the risk of paralysis is unlikely. The doctor also mentioned that access to visitors is being controlled to support Saif’s recovery.

The doctors confirmed that Saif Ali Khan is making strong progress in his recovery. They noted that after walking, his vital signs and overall condition were stable enough to shift him from the ICU. However, they emphasized the need for rest and restricted movement for at least a week to prevent complications and ensure a smooth recovery.



Meanwhile, a photo of the knife used in Saif Ali Khan’s attack is going viral. Reports suggest the knife was removed from his spine. Take a look below!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!