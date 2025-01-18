Saif Ali Khan Attack: Cops detain one suspect from Madhya Pradesh in connection with stabbing incident; report
It has now been learned that the Mumbai police have detained one suspect Madhya Pradesh during their investigation of the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.
The investigation is currently going on regarding the attack that happened on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, 2025. The actor, who suffered multiple injuries, is still in recovery in the hospital. It has now been learned that the cops have reportedly detained one suspect from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the stabbing incident.
