Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police visits 2 spots with arrested accused apart from actor’s home to recreate crime scenes; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

The investigation into the Saif Ali Khan incident case is ongoing. A couple of days after Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad’s arrest, it was revealed that the Mumbai Police will be recreating the crime scene as a part of the investigation. Now, most recently, the video of the arrested accused being taken to various locations has surfaced for the crime scene recreation.

On January 21, news agency ANI shared a series of videos that showed Mumbai police leaving Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence after recreating the crime scene. In addition to this, he was also seen being taken to the National College Bus Stop and Bandra Railway Station for the same. The team was seen leaving from the railway station in a police jeep and reaching back to Bandra Police Station after recreating the crime scene.

Take a look at the videos that surfaced:

In addition to this, a News 18 report suggested that the sources have revealed that they are investigating whether the accused entered Khan's residence with the intent to kidnap his younger son Jeh for ransom or simply to commit theft, noting that the attacker required a large sum of money to escape back to Bangladesh.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bandra Police Station, Liyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse employed at Khan’s home, was the first to encounter the intruder. She had claimed that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore, and when she resisted, the intruder attacked her with a stick and a blade.

Advertisement

Philip sustained injuries to her wrists and hands during the attack. She noted that the intruder entered the compound through an adjacent building.

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was arrested from Thane on Sunday, January 19, nearly 70 hours after Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence. Following the arrest, a press conference was conducted in which DCP Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, revealed that, prima facie, the accused changed his identity to Vijay Das while illegally entering India from Bangladesh.

During the investigation, Shehzad admitted being a national wrestler from Bangladesh, which police suspect gave him the physical strength to overpower the actor and others present during the attack.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Arrested accused’s 1st confession statement OUT; suspect held in custody from Durg released