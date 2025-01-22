Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba’s special gesture for ‘real heroes’ female staffers lauding their bravery during brutal attack will touch your heart

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence which could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan finally got discharged from the hospital on Tuesday evening, days after the brutal attack at his Bandra residence. Jeh’s nanny, Eliyamma Philip, first spotted the intruder whom she also tried to confront, but he allegedly assaulted her and attacked both Saif and another staff member. Acknowledging their courageous act, the actor’s sister Saba Pataudi penned a heartfelt note on her social media handle.

Hours after Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital, his sister Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of pictures with their two female staff members. In the first picture, we can see Jeh’s nanny, while the other one features another staff member who came to help the actor and confine the alleged attacker in a room.

"The unsung heroes...who literally pulled their weight when it mattered the most! Bless you both m ALL those who contributed in keeping my brother n his family safe!You are the BEST!" She also added a text GIF that read, "you are our HERO!"

It was last week on Thursday, January 16, an intruder entered Saif’s Bandra residence. In a span of 30 minutes, he was first spotted by Jeh’s nanny in the little one’s room. He allegedly assaulted the nanny and later attacked both Saif and another staff member when they intervened. After the actor was attacked, he was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw by his son, Taimur Ali Khan, and another staff member.

The actor underwent surgery at the hospital for the multiple attacks that also involved the removal of a 2.5-inch knife from his spine. He was discharged nearly five days after the brutal attack yesterday, on Tuesday, January 21.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police nabbed an accused from Thane on Sunday, January 19 who was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, a 30-year-old who is allegedly a Bangladeshi national. According to police, he changed his identity to Vijay Das while illegally entering India. Following the arrest, he was sent to a 5-day police custody by Bandra Court.

As a part of the investigation, the Mumbai police also took him to the actor’s residence and other locations to recreate the crime scene.

