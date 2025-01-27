Saif Ali Khan Attack: Here's what Police are upto after arrested accused's fingerprints didn't match those found at actor's Bandra home

Authorities in Mumbai are investigating a second potential suspect in the Saif Ali Khan case. Mohammad Shehzad, the accused, is reportedly uncooperative with the police. Forensic tests on blood samples and clothes are being conducted. In an earlier development, reports reveal that the suspect's fingerprints do not match those found at the actor's Bandra residence. To verify further, police have sent additional samples for testing. Now the police are currently looking for a second suspect in the case.

An NDTV report states that the investigation uncovered 19 fingerprints from the scene that do not match Mohammad Shehzad's.

According to sources, Mumbai Police forwarded the fingerprints to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for analysis. The CID's system-generated report confirmed a mismatch, ruling out a connection. Consequently, the police have submitted additional samples for further testing to advance the investigation.

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was allegedly attacked by a knife-wielding intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment at the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra on the morning of January 16. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries near his neck and spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries before being discharged on January 21.

On January 19, Mumbai Police arrested a suspect identified as 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir after CCTV footage captured him on the building's staircase.

The accused, a Bangladeshi national, reportedly entered India illegally and claimed he was lured by promises of fake citizenship documents in exchange for money. This, he stated, motivated his burglary attempt at the actor's residence. Authorities are now investigating the individual who allegedly made these promises.

To identify the suspect, police took help from Western Railway, employing facial recognition technology to match the intruder's appearance with potential leads.

Due to the unclear footage of the suspect exiting the building, this method helped narrow down possible matches. While Shariful was arrested based on CCTV evidence, authorities are continuing their investigation to solidify the case.

