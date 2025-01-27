Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai police arrests woman in West Bengal during search operation; known to accused Shariful Islam

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

On January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries after an intruder broke into his home, leading to his hospitalization. Fortunately, he was discharged within a few days and has returned home to his family. In a recent development, Mumbai Police arrested a woman in Bengal during their investigation, with reports suggesting that a transit remand may be sought to bring her to Mumbai. She is reportedly connected to the accused Shariful Islam.

According to a PTI report, Mumbai Police conducted a search operation in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday and arrested a woman linked to the attack on Saif Ali Khan. They arrested a woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, from Chapra in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Monday in connection with the attack on Saif.

Investigations revealed that the SIM card used by a Bangladeshi national, previously arrested in Mumbai for the attack, was registered under the woman's name. A two-member team from Mumbai Police had reached West Bengal on Sunday to carry out the operation.

A source told the agency, “A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai.”

Sheikh was reportedly acquainted with Shariful Fakir, a Bangladeshi national arrested earlier in the case, who had entered India illegally via the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri. Khukhumoni, originally from Andulia in Murshidabad district, is now under investigation for her involvement.

In the early hours of January 16, Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, suffering six stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery.

The actor was discharged on January 21, greeting cameras with a smile and a wave as he returned home. Shortly after, photos of Saif with auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital that night, began circulating online, showcasing a moment of gratitude and humanity amidst the ordeal.

