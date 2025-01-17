Saif Ali Khan Attack: Who is Daya Nayak, encounter specialist investigating the actor’s case?

In a shocking incident early Thursday, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai home, sparking widespread concern among fans and the entertainment industry. The 54-year-old actor was quickly admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery and is reported to be stable. As the police work tirelessly to identify and apprehend the assailant, the investigation is being led by Daya Nayak, a seasoned encounter specialist from the Crime Branch. Discover more about this officer's expertise and involvement in the case.

Daya Nayak, the head of the Crime Branch’s Unit IX, visited Saif Ali Khan’s residence on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation. Nayak is a well-known encounter specialist in the police force, recognized for his role in taking down numerous gangsters associated with notorious figures like Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan in the 1990s.

With an impressive record of 84 reported encounters, Nayak’s expertise is pivotal in the pursuit of justice for the recent attack on the actor.

Hailing from a Konkani-speaking family in Udupi, Karnataka, he had humble beginnings. As the youngest of five siblings, he moved to Mumbai in 1979 in search of work to support his family. His first job was at a hotel, where he managed to complete his education by studying at a local school while living on the premises.

After finishing his schooling, Daya Nayak went on to graduate from CES College in Andheri. His aspiration to join the police force began after meeting officers from the narcotics department while working as a plumber’s apprentice.

In 1995, he joined the Mumbai Police as a sub-inspector at the Juhu police station, amidst the height of Mumbai’s underworld activity. His career gained significant attention after he killed two gangsters from Chhota Rajan’s group in 1996 when they attacked him.

Daya’s rising fame was tempered by controversies, including accusations of accumulating wealth beyond his official earnings. In 2004, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigated him for allegedly owning luxury buses and properties in Mumbai and Karnataka.

Although arrested, the encounter specialist was reinstated in 2012 and continued his work, eventually being posted at the Mumbai Crime Branch, where he made a name for himself capturing numerous criminals. Daya Nayak is now preparing for his retirement later this year.

