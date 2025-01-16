Saif Ali Khan Attack: Intruder demanded Rs 1 crore after entering Jeh's room? Cops have THIS to say

Several updates have been dropped regarding Saif Ali Khan’s attack incident since this morning (January 16, 2025). Earlier, the nurse employed at the actor’s residence claimed in her statement that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore before he assaulted her and Saif. After investigating the matter, the cops denied her claims calling it a clear case of theft. Read on!

According to an FIR accessed by the Times Of India, Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse employed at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence, stated that the attacker demanded Rs 1 crore from her. But when she refused, he assaulted her. Now, a report by Hindustan Times stated that joint commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary denied the claim that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore.

Calling it a case of theft case, the investigating cop told ANI that the accused used the fire escape to enter the house of the Bollywood celebs. “So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary,” he stated adding that efforts are being made to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once the attacker is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details.

Having said that, one accused has been identified who used the staircase to break into Saif’s Bandra home. Currently, several teams are working in different directions to arrest him. Soon after the Hum Tum actor was taken to the hospital, the hospital's COO, Dr Niraj Uttamani informed the media that he sustained six injuries, out of which two were minor, two intermediate, and two deep.

Additionally, one of the injuries was on the back which is close to the spine. Saif also sustained a major injury to his thoracic spine due to a knife. There were two deep wounds in his left hand and right side of the neck.

