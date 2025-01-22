Saif Ali Khan gets warm welcome by Kareena Kapoor and family after being discharged from hospital; couple's house lit up like Diwali: WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Saif Ali Khan went through a lot of pain to safeguard his family from the attack by an intruder. The Bollywood actor incurred many injuries after a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national broke into his Bandra residence and stabbed him multiple times. After getting treated at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, the actor finally returned home on January 21, 2025. To give him a warm and positive welcome, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their family members lit up their home like Diwali. Check it out!

On January 16, 2025, at around 2:00 AM, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being attacked by an intruder. Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries and has been under observation. While the Hum Tum actor is still on the road to recovery, he is currently doing well. Hence, the doctors discharged him on January 21, 2025.

To give an ailing Saif a warm and lovely welcome, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members left no stone unturned. They even lit up their residence with bright lights as if it was the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Check out Saif and Kareena’s lit-up Mumbai home:

On the day when the Tanhaji actor was injured, Bebo took to her Instagram account and requested people to respect their boundaries and give them space to deal with the unfortunate situation. In her note, she penned, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

Advertisement

The Crew actress further expressed, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and gives us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On Tuesday, Kareena was also spotted leaving the hospital moments before Saif returned home.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, January 21: Saif Ali Khan discharged days after being attacked; Akshay Kumar gives big update on Hera Pheri 3