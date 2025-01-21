Bollywood Newswrap, January 21: Saif Ali Khan discharged days after being attacked; Akshay Kumar gives big update on Hera Pheri 3
Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the hospital after being attacked by an intruder. Akshay Kumar gives a big update on Hera Pheri 3. Here's a roundup of the headlines of January 21, 2025.
Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.
January 21, 2025, has been a busy day in B-town. Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan was discharged from hospital days after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar gave a big update on his upcoming comic caper, Hera Pheri 3. If you have missed such news of the day, then here’s a quick recap!
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 21, 2025:
1. Saif Ali Khan finally gets discharged after being attacked
After being attacked on January 16, 2025, Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. After being treated for multiple injuries, the Hum Tum star was finally discharged on January 21, 2025. His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, came to receive him and gave Khan a warm welcome at their residence.
2. EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar gives big update on Hera Pheri 3
Earlier today, Akshay Kumar was in a conversation with Pinkvilla. While speaking to us about his upcoming movie Sky Force, the veteran actor also gave a big update on Hera Pheri 3. He divulged, “Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don’t know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year.”
3. Saif Ali Khan hires Ronit Roy’s security agency for protection
After being attacked at his Bandra home, Saif Ali Khan hired actor Ronit Roy’s security agency for the protection of his family. Without giving much details, Roy, who was spotted outside Khan’s residence, told Hindustan Times, “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now and has come back.”
4. Shraddha and Shakti Kapoor acquire a luxurious apartment in Mumbai
Shraddha Kapoor and her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, have reportedly acquired an extravagant apartment in Mumbai for Rs 6.24 crore. According to property documents from Zapkey, the high-end residence is located in the prestigious Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower and has a carpet area of 1,042.73 sq. ft.
5. Akshay Kumar opens up on not being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3
In a chat with us, Akshay Kumar stated why he wasn't part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3. He told Pinkvilla, “Beta, mujhey nikaal diya tha. (I was removed) That’s it.”
