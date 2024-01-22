Saif Ali Khan gives injury update after being hospitalised; thanks well-wishers for their 'love and concern'

Saif Ali Khan, who is one of the much-loved actors, has made a notable impact with his movies and roles. A while ago, it was reported that the actor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a knee injury. Now, Saif has now expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all his well wishers.

Saif Ali Khan extends his gratitude to his well wishers

Reports surfaced about Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's injury, husband of Kareena Kapoor. As per India.com, Saif was hospitalized due to shoulder and knee injuries, and the report mentioned that he was admitted to undergo knee surgery at Kokilaben Hospital.

Now, as per a report, the actor underwent tricep surgery to address an old injury that flared up during the shooting of his latest film. He is currently on the path to a swift recovery. When discussing his injury, Saif mentioned in a statement, “This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well wishers for thier love and concern.”