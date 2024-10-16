Kareena Kapoor DROPS glimpse of Saif Ali Khan chilling at Pataudi Palace on their wedding anniversary; Taimur plays volleyball; 'My kind of celebration'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among Bollywood's most adorable couples. Bebo and Saif jetted off to an undisclosed location early Wednesday morning to celebrate their 12 years of togetherness. Now, it has been revealed that the couple is at Saif's heritage family mansion, Pataudi Palace. Kareena has now dropped a glimpse of hubby Saif chilling at Pataudi Palace on their wedding anniversary. Their son, Taimur Ali Khan, played volleyball. That's what Bebo's celebration looked like.

On October 16, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of her hubby Saif Ali Khan. In her Instagram story, Saif can be seen posing at the Pataudi Palace. The actor is gazing at the beautiful mansion while standing on the grass.

The Devara star has his back towards the camera. He is sporting a blue tee and jeans. Bebo added a heart sticker on her Instagram story.

The Crew actress also shared a sneak peek of her son Taimur Ali Khan at the Pataudi Palace. In the picture posted on her Instagram story, Taimur can be seen playing volleyball inside the mansion at night.

"My kind of celebration," Kareena wrote while adding a red heart and rainbow emojis.

Take a look at her Instagram stories here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport along with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. While Bebo twinned her black-and-white outfit with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, Saif opted for a blue tee and jeans. He also sported a tiny ponytail.

A video of Jeh being mischievious at the airport went viral today. In the clip, he flashed his million-dollar smile.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai, on October 16, 2012. Kareena fell in love with Saif on the sets of Yash Raj Films' Tashan in 2008. The couple welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in 2016, and Jeh was born in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Hansal Mehta's directorial venture, The Buckingham Murders. Saif featured in Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1.

