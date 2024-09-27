Saif Ali Khan reveals meaningful advice he gave Ibrahim on relationships; shares interesting details about Taimur, calls Jeh ‘born performer’

Saif Ali Khan shares a great bond with all of his kids, and it is evident from their social media posts. Recently, Saif revealed the meaningful advice that he gave to his son Ibrahim Ali Khan about taking his relationship seriously at all times. He also shared about his son Taimur once being ‘petrified’ of getting up on stage and called the younger one, Jeh, a ‘born performer.’

In a recent interview at the India Today Conclave, Saif Ali Khan mentioned that there was no pressure on his kids to become actors and they could be whatever made them happy. He talked about his elder kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, already being part of the acting industry.

Coming to Taimur Ali Khan, Saif recalled an interesting story. He shared, “Tim, at one point, said, ‘I can’t bear the fact or the thought of getting up in front of people or saying lines; I would be petrified,’ but now he is looking forward to his school play.” Regarding his youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan, Saif stated, “The youngest one is a born performer – I know where that comes from.”

During the conversation, Saif Ali Khan also discussed spending time with his children and considered himself lucky that they asked him for his opinion. The actor shared that Ibrahim Ali Khan recently asked him about girls, and he had to think for a bit before giving him an answer.

Saif said that it was about “how seriously to take his relationship at a certain stage.” In response, Saif told his son that it was essential to take his relationship seriously at all times. He added that Ibrahim talked to him about his work and relationships, while Sara Ali Khan took his advice about work.

The Devara: Part 1 star concluded by saying that he preferred to spend time with his kids individually instead of just in a group.

Saif Ali Khan’s film Devara: Part 1 has been released in theaters today, September 27, 2024. The Telugu action drama also stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

