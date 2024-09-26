7 movies on Netflix featuring ensemble casts that guarantee endless entertainment

There have been many Bollywood movies with star-studded ensemble casts over the years. Some of those films have managed to justify the role of each of the characters and show their development. Netflix, a leading OTT service, offers many such titles that guarantee endless entertainment to the viewers. Check out this list of ensemble cast movies on Netflix that you can binge-watch this weekend.

7 best ensemble cast movies on Netflix to entertain you:



1. The Archies

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Ayesha Devitre, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2023

The Archies is one of the latest movies on Netflix featuring an ensemble cast. It also marked the debut of several young talents in the film industry. The movie is an adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. It is set in the fictional town of Riverdale and showcases the rock n roll era of the 1960s. The story revolves around a group of friends who fight to save their beloved Green Park.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do is one of the most entertaining ensemble cast movies on Netflix. It follows the members of the Mehra family, who go on a cruise trip with their friends and relatives. The family deals with their differences and learns major lessons on this journey. The sibling bond between Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra shines, as do their respective love stories with Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar.

3. Happy New Year

Running Time: 2 hours 58 mins

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Action

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah

Director: Farah Khan

Writer: Althea Kaushal, Farah Khan

Year of release: 2014

Happy New Year is another enjoyable film on Netflix that has an ensemble cast. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Charlie puts together a team to pull off a heist in Dubai. Each of the team members has their own colorful personality and skill. They participate in a dance competition to steal diamonds from the most secure safe in the world.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Adventure/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a coming-of-age film with a star-studded cast that will give you major friendship goals. While the story centers around three friends who go on a bachelor trip to Spain, the supporting characters in the film play very important roles. ZNMD is also a movie on Netflix that will give the audience travel inspiration.

5. Rang De Basanti

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Waheeda Rehman, Alice Patten

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Kamlesh Pandey, Rensil D’Silva, Prasoon Joshi

Year of release: 2006

Rang De Basanti is another film on Netflix that revolves around a group of friends. All of them have their own stories and parts to play as they are cast in a docudrama about Indian freedom fighters. These students get inspired, and the patriotic spirit within them takes charge. They refuse to sit back and wish to bring about a change in the country.

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a timeless classic on Netflix featuring an ensemble cast with some of the topmost actors in Bollywood. It explores different family relations and is an emotional rollercoaster. It follows the Raichand family, which is broken apart when the elder son Rahul goes against his father and marries the love of his life.

7. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Year of release: 1999

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is another beloved family drama on Netflix with a star-studded cast. You will find every emotion in the film, be it romance, drama, humor, and more. The movie is about a joint family who are very happy together until a misunderstanding creates problems. HSSH justifies the role of each actor quite well and proves entertainment in abundance.

Are there any more ensemble cast films on Netflix that you like? Share your suggestions in the comments below.

