Saif Ali Khan winks at Shah Rukh Khan at their kids’ annual function; fans are ‘obsessed’ with this Kal Ho Naa Ho reunion; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s bromance was one of the major highlights of their film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Now, a video of their recent interaction has gone viral on the internet. The duo was present at the school's annual function of their kids, and Saif was seen winking at SRK. Fans couldn’t keep calm and said that they were ‘obsessed’ with the reunion.

In the video shared by fan pages on X (Twitter) on December 19, 2024, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen sitting right behind Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Suhana Khan at the recent annual day event of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. It appeared as if Saif was praising Shah Rukh for his look through his actions. He winked at him before saying a few words and giving a thumbs up. SRK also said something to him in return.

Watch the video here!

Netizens were all heart for this duo in the quotes and replies section. One person said, “SRK Saif in one frame after ages,” while another wrote, “Aman and Rohit reunite.” A user stated, “Loved that little Aman and Rohit reunion lol,” and another expressed, “I’m obsessed with the SRKSAIF crumbs.”

Referring to the dynamic of their characters in Kal Ho Naa Ho, one comment read, “aman and rohit discussing the 6 din ladki in scheme.” A netizen said, “saif saying ‘looking solid, boss’ he really gets it like we do.” Another fan requested, “give me another srk-saif movie pls.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most popular Bollywood rom-coms. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the film stars Preity Zinta in the lead role. Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Delnaaz Irani, Reema Lagoo, and Lillete Dubey are also part of the cast. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie is produced by Karan Johar.

The classic was re-released in cinemas on November 15, 2024, ahead of its 21st anniversary. Audiences flocked to the theaters in huge numbers to experience its magic again.

ALSO READ: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light tops former US President Barack Obama’s favorite movies of 2024 list; netizens react