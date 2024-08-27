THROWBACK: When Kareena revealed Saif Ali Khan was not used to ‘loud’ family get-togethers of Kapoors; 'His decibel levels have gone up'

The Kapoor family get-togethers are quite popular in Bollywood. The family members unite on various special occasions and festivals. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, was initially not used to the family’s loud voices. However, she shared that Saif’s ‘decibel levels have gone up’ over the period of time.

In an old interview with Brut India, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that whenever all members of the Kapoor family come together, they talk very loudly. She said, "Whenever we are all together, I think we all have very loud voices.”

The actress shared that sometimes they were not even having a conversation. She stated that if a person heard them, they would think that a fight was going on. Kareena mentioned that they wouldn’t be able to understand what was being said, but in reality, the family was having fun.

The Crew star added that her husband Saif Ali Khan, who was not used to it before, has himself started talking loudly. “But now, over the years, I think even his decibel levels have gone up. So now he's also used to kind of constantly talking in that voice now like a Kapoor,” she concluded.

Kareena often takes to social media to offer a peek into her life with Saif. On his recent birthday, August 16, 2024, she posted a romantic wish. Sharing their then and now pictures from Greece, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the love of my life. parthenon 2007. parthenon 2024. who would have thought? as they say must keep growing which we did and quite well…”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her movie The Buckingham Murders. The crime thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta, is scheduled to hit the silver screen on September 13. The Cop Universe movie Singham Again is also in her pipeline.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is preparing for the release of Devara: Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. It arrives in theaters on September 27.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday reveals her most relatable moment from show and it has a connection with her BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor