Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-release: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's co-star ‘Sweetu’ Delnaaz Irani surprises audience at theater; says ‘Thank God I was...’

Kal Ho Naa Ho, one of the most popular rom-com dramas in Bollywood, was recently re-released in cinemas. The audience has been enjoying the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer, reliving their memories. Delnaaz Irani, who played the beloved Sweetu, surprised the audience at a theater and expressed that she was grateful to be a part of the film.

The video of Delnaaz Irani’s recent Kal Ho Naa Ho theater visit is available to watch on her Instagram handle. The clip showed her coming in front of the viewers after the film’s credits rolled. Delnaaz waved at everyone and gave them flying kisses. She said, “Thank you guys, Full house! Tabhi (Then) full house, abhi (now) full house.”

Delnaaz shared that she was speechless and overwhelmed. She expressed her gratitude for the love and adulation. The actress called KHNH a ‘cult film’ and stated, “Thank God I was a part of this.” She even playfully pointed out a person’s red tie, which was a big part of the movie.

Netizens flooded the comments section with love. One person said, “This is so heartwarming and this movie, aahhh can watch it everyday for the rest of my life,” while another wrote, “This is such a wonderful moment.”

A comment read, “Sweetu is one of my fav characters, she deserves a spinoff movie/series of her own.” Many others left red hearts emojis in the comments.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Delnaaz Irani revealed that she manifested the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Regarding her reaction to the announcement, the actress said, “I was like, 'Oh my God, look what I asked for and look what I have got.' It was surreal. I'm at a loss for words.”

She added, “Things have changed over 20-25 years now. While discussing things with people, I would always say, 'I wish Kal Ho Na Ho was released in the Instagram world.' I manifested it, and it worked."

In 2024, Kal Ho Naa Ho completed 21 years since its original release. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Delnaaz Irani, Reema Lagoo, and Lillete Dubey. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

