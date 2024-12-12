When Preity Zinta was ‘starving’ during Dil Chahta Hai song shoot with Aamir Khan; recalls thinking of ‘yummy chocolate croissant’ for happy PIC

Preity G Zinta often gets candid on social media. She constantly walks down memory lane and shares interesting anecdotes from her old movies. Recently, Preity got nostalgic and remembered the shoot of the Dil Chahta Hai song Jane Kyun Log with Aamir Khan. She recalled that she was 'starving' and had to think of a 'chocolate croissant' to pose for a happy picture.

Today, December 12, 2024, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared a photo from the sets of Dil Chahta Hai. In the picture, she is seen sporting the curly hair of her character, Shalini, and a huge smile on her face.

The actress revealed when the photograph was clicked, saying, "I still remember the moment this photo was taken. We were shooting the song Jaane Kyu log pyar karte hai in Sydney.”

Check out the picture here!

Preity recalled how she missed breakfast and could only think of food the entire time. She wrote, “Like all shoots we had to hurry & finish within a certain time frame, so everyone was focused on finishing the shoot asap. Of course I missed breakfast that morning, so all I could think of was food!”

Then she revealed a funny story of how she posed for the picture with a smile even when she was starving. Preity stated, “Once the shoot was over I was asked to do a few still/photos. I made a face & said I’m starving. Can we do this later? Someone said, It will only take a second. Just look at the camera & think of a yummy chocolate croissant …. And that’s exactly what I did when this photo was taken.”

She concluded, “This photo always reminds me of enjoying & appreciating the little things that bring us so much Joy. Tell me what makes you smile like that? I’d love to know #throwbackthursday #Shalini #dilchahtahai #memories #song #shoot #ting.”

Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy drama directed by Farhan Akhtar. Starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia, the movie was released in theaters in 2001.

