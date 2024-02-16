Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba stirs frenzy after dropping a cute snap of THIS young Nawab; can you guess who it is?

Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's sister known for sharing throwback pictures, created a buzz on Instagram. She posted a throwback photo featuring a member of the Khan family. To everyone's surprise, it's Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Sara Ali Khan's brother. Fans are astonished as Ibrahim appears unrecognisable in the picture, causing a stir on social media. Saba's posts always captivate fans, and this throwback has sparked curiosity and excitement among followers, adding to the intrigue surrounding the royal family's past snapshots.

Saba shares Ibrahim’s throwback pic

Sharing a delightful throwback, Saba Ali Khan posted on Instagram featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan playing cricket in a rust orange kurta and white pants. With the caption, "Cricket...Could have been a career choice. What do u think? And any guess who the champ is?? Copyright ©️ ME. TAG IF USED,". Saba engaged fans in speculating Ibrahim's potential career in cricket and challenged them to identify the young champion in the charming photograph.

Netizens react to Saba's post

The nostalgic photo stirred confusion among fans as they struggled to identify the individual. In the comments, one fan expressed uncertainty, saying, "So much confusion, is this Saif sir, Ibrahim, or Taimur?" Another user remarked, "Ibrahim just looking like Taimur." A keen observer speculated, "Can't be Saif... look at the car in the background. There was no Suzuki when Saif was this age. Hence most likely Ibrahim!" One person found Ibrahim's resemblance to Taimur, stating, "Ibrahim just looking like Taimur." Others found the individual "Too Cute" and compared the likeness to Saif. Comments also included guesses like "Saif I guess" and "Chote Nawab Pataudi."

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has reportedly secured multiple projects with Dharma Productions, following his involvement in Sarzameen. In an exclusive revelation by Pinkvilla, it was disclosed that Ibrahim is set to collaborate with Khushi Kapoor for an upcoming Dharma film titled Naadaniyaan, a rom-com directed by Shauna Gautam and slated for a direct-to-OTT release. Karan Johar, in an Instagram story, congratulated Shauna as the film commenced production under Dharmatic Entertainment, a digital content company affiliated with Dharma Productions. Initially shrouded in mystery, the film's title has now been unveiled as Naadaniyaan.

The upcoming film is in the pre-production phase, with the creators actively seeking a reputable ensemble cast. Notably, Shauna Gautam, who previously collaborated with Karan Johar as an associate director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is at the helm of this project. Gautam has also served as an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju. As the project gains momentum, the anticipation builds for the film's development and the announcement of its cast.

Ibrahim is poised to make his Bollywood debut with Dharma's Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Karan Johar previously teased details about the film, emphasising its intriguing nature while providing hints about the cast, including a southern superstar, a beloved actress, and a legacy debut actor. The secrecy surrounding the project has piqued curiosity, with Karan inviting the audience to contribute to the unfolding excitement of this unique cinematic venture.

