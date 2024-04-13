When Saif Ali Khan fought with random guy on road, they bit each other, and later actor got tetanus injection; READ

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most interesting personalities of Bollywood who stays in the news for his professional and personal life too. Recently, Saif's one of the close friends, actor and filmmaker Kamal Sadanah shared an interesting story about his fight with a random guy which ended up on a hilarious note.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah shared the amusing incident which dates back to the 90s when Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were together. Kamal said, “Once we (him, Saif, and Amrita Singh) were returning from somewhere and I think Saif was driving. There was a car which came from behind and cut us and Saif might have shown some gestures with his hand to him.”

Kamal further shared that this led to an altercation as both Saif, and the other guy got out of their cars in the middle of the road. “That random guy got down from the car, Saif got down and they started fighting. Me and Amrita came and sat on the bonnet,”

Later, the fight took another surprising turn when both Saif and the random guy bit each other. Soon after that, "They stood up and started laughing. They even hugged each other,” Kamal shared while laughing. After the fight was over, they went straight to the hospital and Saif got himself a tetanus shot.

Saif Ali Khan and Kamal Sadanah's bond

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan and Kamal Sadanah's bond didn't start on a good note because the latter replaced him in Bekhudi which was supposed to be the debut film of the former. The film also marked the debut of Kajol. However, they developed a strong friendship later which continues to be the same even today. Kamal also revealed during the same interview that Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi still ties him Rakhi every year. Isn't that beautiful?

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif Ali Khan is currently working on the upcoming Telugu film Devara, which features him in an important role alongside Jr. NTR. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal recently that the film, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, has been titled Jewel Thief.

