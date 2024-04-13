When Saif Ali Khan fought with random guy on road, they bit each other, and later actor got tetanus injection; READ

Saif Ali Khan's close friend, actor and filmmaker, Kamal Sadanah tells the funny story of his fight with a random guy in middle of the road. Read for details.

By Gautam Batra
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  01:35 PM IST |  492
Kamal Sadanah recalls funny story of Saif fighting with random guy in middle of road
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most interesting personalities of Bollywood who stays in the news for his professional and personal life too. Recently, Saif's one of the close friends, actor and filmmaker Kamal Sadanah shared an interesting story about his fight with a random guy which ended up on a hilarious note.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

When Saif Ali Khan had a fight with a random guy and both of them bit each other

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal Sadanah shared the amusing incident which dates back to the 90s when Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were together. Kamal said, “Once we (him, Saif, and Amrita Singh) were returning from somewhere and I think Saif was driving. There was a car which came from behind and cut us and Saif might have shown some gestures with his hand to him.” 

Related Stories

WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai with Taimur-Jeh
entertainment
WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan return to Mumbai with Taimur-Jeh
Kareena Kapoor Khan says Saif Ali Khan is her Crew co-star Diljit Dosanjh's biggest fan
entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan says Saif Ali Khan is her Crew co-star Diljit Dosanjh's biggest fan

Kamal further shared that this led to an altercation as both Saif, and the other guy got out of their cars in the middle of the road. “That random guy got down from the car, Saif got down and they started fighting. Me and Amrita came and sat on the bonnet,”

Later, the fight took another surprising turn when both Saif and the random guy bit each other. Soon after that, "They stood up and started laughing. They even hugged each other,” Kamal shared while laughing. After the fight was over, they went straight to the hospital and Saif got himself a tetanus shot.

Saif Ali Khan and Kamal Sadanah's bond

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan and Kamal Sadanah's bond didn't start on a good note because the latter replaced him in Bekhudi which was supposed to be the debut film of the former. The film also marked the debut of Kajol. However, they developed a strong friendship later which continues to be the same even today. Kamal also revealed during the same interview that Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi still ties him Rakhi every year. Isn't that beautiful?

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif Ali Khan is currently working on the upcoming Telugu film Devara, which features him in an important role alongside Jr. NTR. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal recently that the film, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, has been titled Jewel Thief.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Kareena Kapoor goes green, Saif Ali Khan twins with Taimur, Soha-Kunal and others join Eid celebration

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Gautam Batra

Gautam Batra loves to observe tiny details in cinema. He has a special place in his heart for films

...

Credits: Siddharth Kannan YouTube
Advertisement

Latest Articles