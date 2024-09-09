Salman Khan and Gippy Grewal's first interaction was hilarious, recalls Punjabi actor; here's how Diljit Dosanjh saved him from Bollywood star's anger

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal recently reminisced about his first meeting with superstar Salman Khan. He recalled a humorous moment when, upon seeing Khan's physique, he blurted out, "Paji dole shole" (referring to his muscles). Gippy shared that fellow singer Diljit Dosanjh had advised him not to say that, as Khan might get upset.

In an interview with Mashable India, Gippy showed a photo of himself with Salman Khan from the sets of the song Character Dheela. He admitted that, at the time, he wasn’t fluent in Hindi and was very conscious about how to approach the superstar. When he finally said, "Paji badey dole shole banaye," Khan responded with a confused "Huh?" Diljit later suggested that Gippy avoid making such remarks, as it might make him angry (Khan).

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently filming Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj alongside him. According to a report from Pinkvilla, despite a rib injury, Khan has resumed shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming project. The production team has created an elaborate set representing Dharavi and Matunga, costing approximately Rs 15 crore.

The current shooting schedule will last 45 days, after which the crew will move to a palace in Hyderabad for the next phase. Khan's character, described as arrogant and coming from a royal lineage, embodies the essence of a 'Sikandar.' This 'bad boy' persona, reminiscent of a subplot in Sultan, has been well-received by fans.

In the first schedule, Salman filmed an intense fight scene aboard a private plane, facing off against the villain's son, with Sathyaraj playing the antagonist. Khan is reportedly working with the action directors of Mission Impossible. In the upcoming schedule, he will film three action sequences, including an aerial stunt. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, Sikandar is slated for an Eid 2025 release.

Apart from this, Khan has also teamed up with Kamal Haasan and Atlee. The untitled project will start filming in 2025 and pre-production will begin in October 2024. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

