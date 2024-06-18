4 Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies with their evergreen chemistry

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit are great superstars to begin with. Both Salman and Madhuri began their careers in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s. While Salman Khan started his journey with Biwi Ho To Aisi, Madhuri Dixit made her debut with Abodh. They have given us four Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies so far.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have garnered quite a fan following across the world, be it through their respective filmographies or starring together in a handful of movies.

So, if you are a fan of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies and are searching for their collaborated films, then you have come to the right place.

We have curated a list of all the Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies that ooze their evergreen chemistry.

4 Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit movies

1. Hum Aapke Hai Koun!

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl and Renuka Shahane

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 1994

Genre: Romance/Musical

Where to watch: ZEE5

Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit as leads, Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a cult classic movie in Hindi cinema. It was Sooraj Barjatya’s second directorial film.

Salman Khan played the role of a flirtatious boy named Prem and Madhuri Dixit was cast as Nisha, the chirpy and happy-go-lucky girl.

The story revolves around Prem and Nisha, who meet each other at their siblings’ wedding. Nisha’s sister Pooja, played by Renuka Shahane, is married to Prem’s brother, Rajesh, played by Mohnish Bahl. While love blossoms between Prem and Nisha, a tragic incident takes place between both families. Pooja, who knows about Prem and Nisha being in love, falls from the stairs. She dies in the hospital, leaving her baby behind.

Both Prem and Nisha sacrifice their love. Madhuri’s character, Nisha, agrees to marry Rajesh, leading to complex relationships in the families.

2. Saajan

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 1991

Genre: Romance/ Musical

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Lawrence D’Souza, Saajan featured Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles.

The film depicts the love triangle between Salman, Madhuri, and Sanjay’s characters, Aakash, Pooja, and Aman respectively. The plot is about a differently-abled man, Aman, who helps his friend, Aakash, write love letters to win over the woman, Pooja. Interestingly, he himself is in love with the girl.

Aman is an orphan who befriends Akash and gets adopted by the latter’s family. Their bond turns stronger by the day. The test of their friendship starts when both start liking the same woman.

Aakash soon realises that Aman has feelings for Pooja and decides to step aside. Aakash vows to reunite Aman and Pooja.

3. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2002

Genre: Romance/ Drama

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema

The story of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam revolves around Madhuri Dixit’s character, Radha, who is married to Gopal, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

Conflict arises when Radha’s singer friend, Suraj (Salman Khan’s character) comes into the picture. Gopal, who is a short-tempered man, often notices his wife Radha spending more time with her friend, Suraj, than she does with him. He suspects Radha of having an affair with Suraj.

The situation turns worse when Gopal throws Radha out of the house out of growing jealousy and suspicion.

The film later shows Gopal realising that he misunderstood their bond as adultery. In the climax, Gopal brings back Radha and also apologises to Suraj. Suraj brings his blind girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai’s character Suman, on stage.

4. Dil Tera Aashiq

Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit

IMDB Rating: 4.9

Release year: 1993

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dil Tera Aashiq was released in 1993. Starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit as leads, the 1993 film is the fourth movie on this list in which they have worked together.

The story of this romantic- comedy film, is about Thakur Ranvir Singh, a rich and influential man, played by Anupam Kher, whose sister dies, leaving behind three children. Thakur soon becomes the guardian of three children named Vijay, Bittu, and Gudiya. While Salman Khan’s character Vijay is an adult, Bittu and Gudiya are quite younger than him.

Thakur hires Madhuri Dixit’s character, Sonia, to take care of the trio. Sonia, who is in dire need of a job due to her ailing mother, disguises herself as an old woman named Savitri Devi.

Sonia begins teaching at the dance school to earn extra money. Vijay is also a teacher. They both fall in love. Meanwhile, Thakur starts developing feelings for Sonia’s old woman character, Savitri Devi.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have worked together in just four movies in their careers. However, their jodi is one of the best ones in Hindi cinema so far.

Can we have more Salman and Madhuri collaborations in the future, please?

