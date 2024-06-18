6 Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha movies that left indelible mark on Bollywood

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha movies showcase their remarkable chemistry and talent. From the iconic Dabangg series to other memorable collaborations, their on-screen presence has left audiences spellbound. Together, they have brought to life dynamic characters and captivating narratives, creating cinematic experiences that have resonated with viewers worldwide.

Let's check out all of their most notable collaborations, where their performances have shone brightly, leaving an indelible mark on the world of Bollywood.

6 Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha movies that you must watch

1. Dabangg

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release Year: 2010

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha 2010 film Dabangg, Salman takes on the role of Chulbul Pandey, a fearless, witty, and slightly corrupt police officer who becomes a beloved character thanks to his charismatic personality and unconventional approach to justice. With his iconic mustache and aviator sunglasses, Chulbul's unique style and memorable catchphrases made a lasting impression on audiences.

Sonakshi, making her Bollywood debut, plays Rajjo, Chulbul's strong and supportive love interest who later becomes his wife. Rajjo's resilience and straightforward nature provide a grounding balance to Chulbul's bold and often rebellious antics.

Chulbul Pandey, despite a strained relationship with his stepfather and half-brother, remains devoted to his mother. Chulbul falls in love with Rajjo, marries her, and confronts the local goon, Chedi Singh.

2. Dabangg 2

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna, Deepak Dobriyal

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dabangg 2 stands as one of the favorite ones from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha movies list. In the film, Chulbul Pandey, the fearless and witty police officer, is transferred to the bustling city of Kanpur. There, he continues his relentless fight against crime and corruption, bringing his unique blend of humor and justice to the new setting.

Chulbul faces off against Baccha Bhaiya, a formidable politician and criminal mastermind who poses a significant threat to the city's peace. Despite the dangerous adversary, Chulbul maintains his playful yet tough demeanor, using his unconventional methods to tackle the challenges that come his way.

3. Dabangg 3

Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill

IMDB Rating: 3.0/10

Release Year: 2019

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dabangg 3 delves into Chulbul Pandey's (played by Salman Khan) backstory, revealing pivotal moments that shaped him into the beloved character audiences adore. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role as Rajjo, Chulbul's wife, while Arbaaz Khan returns as his brother Makkhi.

Pramod Khanna portrays their father Prajapati, and Kiccha Sudeep takes on the role of the menacing antagonist Balli. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

4. Son of Sardaar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Juhi Chawla, Mukul Dev

IMDB Rating: 4.1/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube Movies

In the film Son of Sardaar, both Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha made appearances, although Salman Khan's role was a special one rather than a lead role. The primary roles in the movie were portrayed by Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, who took on pivotal characters in the storyline, contributing significantly to the film's narrative arc.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, Son of Sardaar follows Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (Ajay Devgn) as he visits his ancestral village in Punjab to sell land, only to get entangled in a family feud with the Sandhus, led by Billu (Sanjay Dutt). Amidst the chaos, Jaswinder falls for Billu's niece Sukhmeet (Sonakshi Sinha).

5. Boss

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Shiv Panditt, Ronit Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Danny Denzongpa

IMDB Rating: 4.9/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Similarly, in the movie Boss, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha shared the screen, but Salman's involvement was limited to a special appearance rather than a leading role. The central character in Boss was portrayed by Akshay Kumar, with Sonakshi making a notable appearance in one of the songs, adding to the film's entertainment value and musical appeal.

Directed by Anthony D'Souza, Boss stars Akshay Kumar as Surya, a tough gangster on a mission to clear his father's name and seek justice. Along the way, he faces challenges and battles the formidable villain Vikrant, played by Ronit Roy.

6. Welcome to New York

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani

IMDB Rating: 1.8/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Welcome to New York is a comedy film featuring an ensemble cast, including Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, and Lara Dutta. While Salman Khan made a cameo appearance, Sonakshi Sinha played a significant role. Neither actor had lead roles in this film, which revolves around a series of humorous events and mishaps in New York City.

Directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome to New York is a comedy about a series of humorous events and misunderstandings at a Bollywood event in New York City. The ensemble cast includes Sonakshi Sinha as Jeenal Patel, an aspiring fashion designer, and Diljit Dosanjh as Teji, a recovery agent aspiring to be an actor. Their lives take unexpected turns after winning a contest that brings them to New York for a major awards event.

These films featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan have undoubtedly carved a special place in the hearts of many, whether through their lead roles or cameo appearances.

Have you had the pleasure of catching all these cinematic gems starring the dynamic duo?

