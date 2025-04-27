Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkumar Santoshi's iconic film nets Rs 50 lakh on Saturday

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 3: The memorable comedy entertainer, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna has returned to the big screens officially on April 25, 2025. Led by the iconic duo of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, this cult classic film jumped to Rs 50 lakh on its Day 3.

Being a re-release, Andaz Apna Apna is a film majorly driven by its legacy. On its opening Friday, the film opened to Rs 25 lakh net. On Day 2, it experienced a good jump to net Rs 40 lakh. With the end of Day 3, this romantic comedy from 1994 has collected Rs 50 lakh, showing an acceptable jump of 25 percent from its Saturday net. The cumulative 3-day total of Andaz Apna Apna stands at Rs 1.15 crore.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 25 lakh Day 2 Rs 40 lakh Day 3 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 1.15 crore

On this Friday, Andaz Apna Apna made its much-awaited theatrical comeback 31 years after its initial release. Like many other films that have benefited from the trend of theatrical re-releases, Andaz Apna Apna was also a flop when it was initially released in 1994. The only thing different about this comedy film is that it targets nearly the same figures it targeted in 1994, with barely any difference in its trend.

Memorably, Andaz Apna Apna collected Rs 5.25 crore during its original run. While it does enjoy a cult fanbase today, it doesn’t seem to attract many people to the ticket windows. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is remembered for bringing two of the three Khans together on screen for the only time in their careers. This film is supported by a talented and hilarious cast of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, along with Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and several others.

