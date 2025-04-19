Salman Khan’s first biopic on Ravindra Kaushik shelved, CONFIRMS Raid 2 director Raj Kumar Gupta; here’s why

Back in 2021, it was reported that Salman Khan was collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta for his first biopic, based on Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. Now, the Raid 2 director has himself confirmed that he was in talks with the superstar. He also revealed that the film has been shelved as the rights weren’t renewed.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with PTI, Raj Kumar Gupta shared that he had been discussing a movie with Salman Khan. He revealed that they were talking about doing a Ravindra Kaushik biopic.

Regarding why the movie didn’t happen, the filmmaker stated, “The rights were there with me, but then the rights expired, and I didn’t renew them, so we didn’t do that.”

In 2021, Pinkvilla disclosed that Salman Khan was going to portray Ravindra Kaushik in Raj Kumar Gupta’s movie. A source close to the development stated, “It’s a film based on the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. He is famously known as Black Tiger and is regarded as India’s best spy ever. Raj Kumar Gupta has been researching his life for the last 5 years, and he has finally managed to lock a screenplay that does justice to the achievements and legacy of Ravindra Kaushik.”

Advertisement

The source added, “He narrated this to Salman, who has already agreed in principle to do the film. It's among the most heroic and shocking stories from Indian Intelligence history.”

Meanwhile, Raj Kumar Gupta is gearing up for the release of Raid 2. It is a sequel to the 2018 film Raid. Ajay Devgn is set to return in his powerful avatar of IRS Amay Patnaik. The trailer and a few songs from the film have already been unveiled. The cast of the movie includes Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. Raid 2 arrives in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in the action movie Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. He is now preparing to reunite with Sanjay Dutt for a film, which has reportedly been titled Ganga Ram.

ALSO READ: Jaat 2: Sunny Deol’s family angle to be explored in sequel; director Gopichandh Malineni promises ‘more entertainment’