Raveena Tandon’s outfits in Andaz Apna Apna prompted Karisma Kapoor to take THIS big step; designer Ashley Rebello spills beans

Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles, has been re-released in theaters. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by the late Vinay Sinha, the cult classic is once again back to winning hearts. Adding an intriguing behind-the-scenes tidbit, fashion designer Ashley Rebello recently shared that Karisma Kapoor would secretly "spy" on Raveena Tandon’s outfits during the shoot, as they were so stunning.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Andaz Apna Apna’s costume designer, Ashley Rebello, opened up on working with the film’s late producer, Vinay Sinha, describing him as an exceptionally kind and supportive figure.

He also spoke about the creative process back then and shared how close coordination was required between the producer, director, and a large ensemble cast. The designer further added that one of his first tasks for the film was designing a nightgown for Raveena Tandon for the song Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Duri, and he made several versions of the outfit to match the evolving scenes that took place throughout the night.

Ashley also went on to share a fun memory of how Karisma Kapoor spied on Raveena Tandon’s outfits on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna. At that time, he didn’t know Karisma personally, though they later collaborated on many films.

He added, "So, she would send somebody or the other to see what Raveena was wearing. Apparently, word had got around that Raveena’s look was stunning in that nightie. Raveena is a very attractive girl, and I think it was a yellow color nightgown that she wore in that song."

Ashley Rebello continued that the outfit even led to a request from Karisma, who expressed a desire to have something similar made for herself. He fondly recalled the experience, calling it 'so much fun'.

When asked how he would design the iconic Amar and Prem costumes for today's audience, the film’s costume designer mentioned that he wouldn’t change much. With trends like loose jeans and sweatshirts making a comeback, he’d only adjust the color palette and the fit to make the characters look cooler and more contemporary, while still keeping their signature T-shirt-and-jeans look.

Meanwhile, Andaz Apna Apna is now playing at a theater near you.

