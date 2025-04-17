Pushpa 2 vs Sikandar vs Jaat First 7 Days Hindi Net Box Office Comparison: Which mass entertainer fared best?
Let’s compare the three biggest action entertainers in India of recent times, Pushpa 2, Jaat, and Sikandar, with their week 1 box office performance.
Pushpa 2 vs Sikandar vs Jaat First 7 Days Hindi Net Box Office Comparison: In recent months, the Indian cinema has seen the biggest of the action-entertainers set foot at the box office and surprise the audience, while a few have also proved to disappoint the audience. Recently, three such massively awaited action films have been Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Sunny Deol’s Jaat, and Allu Ajrun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Let’s compare how the three giants fared at the box office in their first week of release.
Pushpa 2: The Rule
Beginning with the earliest and the biggest grosser out of the three, the Sukumar directorial Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was released in December 2023. This massive pan-India blockbuster opened with Rs 65 crore in Hindi, which later grew on to Rs 368 crore Hindi net in its week, over 5.5 times higher than its Day 1 Hindi net.
Sikandar
The second release was Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which was released near the Eid holiday. This A.R. Murugadoss directorial also featured Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Though poorly received, the film gained Rs 25 crore Hindi net, later growing to Rs 89.25 crore Hindi net over week 1, thanks to the Holiday period boost.
Jaat
Sunny Deol’s mass action entertainer Jaat, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, is currently running in theaters. Also starring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, the film has completed its week 1 run with Rs 55.75 crore Hindi net after opening with Rs 9 crore Hindi net.
|Movie
|Week 1 Hindi Net
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|Rs 368 crore
|Sikandar
|Rs 89.25 crore
|Jaat
|Rs 55.75 crore
Out of the three, Pushpa 2’s week 1 has been a literal rule at the box office, miles bigger than the other two. While Sikandar didn’t perform too big, the budget of Jaat is lower than Sikandar's, which leaves out the Sunny Deol film from being a complete failure, rather being an average grosser, until it continues its run at the box office.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
