Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal seek Usha Uthup’s blessings; Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur and more arrive at event

All of B-town have gathered tonight for a special event happening in Mumbai. From Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to the beauties of the Hindi film industry, everyone was seen walking the red carpet of Umang 2023.

Bollywood celebs look their best at Mumbai event

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan was present at the star-studded event. While exiting the venue, the actor shared a precious moment with Usha Uthup. In a video, he can be seen hugging the veteran singer and enquiring about her health. As he bid her adieu, he also hugged actress Tamannah Bhatia. The Tiger 3 star looked dapper in an all-black attire.

Shah Rukh Khan made an entrance like a boss, with his entourage. Twinning with his Karan Arjun co-star, he also donned a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

Like always, Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she gave festive vibes through her bossy outfit. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a while power suit that had huge red flowers printed on it. Rocking that pretty smile, the actress went inside the venue.

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal also won hearts as he touched the feet of Usha Uthup on his way to the event. He nailed it in his white shirt, gray pants, and blue blazer look.

Ranveer Singh arrived looking like a wow in a shiny black three-piece suit paired with a white shirt. He sported his million-dollar smile while posing for the paparazzi.

We just can’t get over how gorgeous Deepika Padukone looks in that blue Banarasi saree. One could take inspiration from her full-sleeves blouse, perfect for a winter wedding. With a stunning neckpiece and earrings set, simple makeup, and hair tied in a sleek bun, she rounded her look.

Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also spotted making an entrance at the starry event. The actress looked ravishing in her shiny red drape saree, no-makeup makeup look, and sleek bun. As for the Aashiqui 2 actor, he rocked a pair of distressed denim paired with a plain white t-shirt and a gray jacket.

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were seen hugging each other on the red carpet. We loved how Abrar and Ranvijay reunited at the event and even posed for the cameras.

