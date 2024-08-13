Salman Khan claims he likes all Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar films; Farhan Akhtar reveals he has watched THIS film 300 times

The highly anticipated Angry Young Men trailer dropped on August 13, 2024. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2024. During the trailer launch, Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar revealed their favourite works of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

During the trailer launch of Angry Young Men, Khan claimed that he likes all the movies of Salim-Javed. He also appreciated their films, naming Deewar, Zanjeer, Don, and Sholay as some of his favorites.

Akhtar shared his admiration for the legendary writers, revealing that he has watched their work countless times. While he expressed his love for iconic films like Sholay and Deewar, he mentioned that Kranti is his favorite, having seen it around 300 times due to its high entertainment value. He humorously added that the writers might not be pleased with it being his top choice.

On August 13, 2024, the trailer for Angry Young Men was released. The clip opens with Salman Khan confessing to feeling "nervous" like never before, followed by appearances from Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Shatrughan Sinha, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Yash and others, all discussing the iconic writers Salim and Javed.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for his next project, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss and featuring Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is scheduled for release on Eid 2025.

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla was the first to report the collaboration between Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss for a big-budget action film. The news was later confirmed, with Salman expressing his enthusiasm about the project, saying, “I'm excited to team up with the exceptionally talented @a.r.murugadoss and my friend #SajidNadiadwala for an exciting film! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing Eid 2025.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has several upcoming projects, including Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani, Farhan explained his choice of Ranveer Singh over Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3, mentioning that the script required a next-generation actor like Ranveer, whom he described as charming, mischievous, and energetic.

