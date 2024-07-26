Salman Khan has singlehandedly changed 'fitness motto' of India, says Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Jibraan Khan

Superstar Salman Khan, who is fondly known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, enjoys millions of followers around the world. While some fans admire him for his acting, others go gaga over his fitness routine.

At 58, Salman often stuns netizens with his high-intensity workout sessions in the gym. Actor Jibraan Khan, who marked his Bollywood debut as a lead in Ishq Vishk Rebound in June, is fanboying over him.

Salman Khan looks amazing at 58, says Jibraan Khan

During a recent interview with Midday, Jibraan Khan, who seems to be inspired by Salman Khan, shared that the superstar looks amazing at his age. He added Salman maintains a fit body.

"Today we have Salman Khan who has single-handedly changed the fitness motto of our country. Look at him now, he's close to 60!" Jibraan said.

"He looks so amazing. And that is only and only because he's so fit," the young actor added.

Jibraan Khan talks about fitness being an added advantage for actors

Jibraan Khan also talked about his idea of fitness and how it acts as a tool to build confidence in actors to prove their talent. Jibraan said that he fails to agree that a good actor does not need a good body.

"I think people who take this very lightly and make it like, you don't need to have a body if you're a good actor," the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor said. Calling being fit an "added advantage", Jibraan added that it makes you feel better.

Advertisement

Talking about his "slump days", Jibraan shared that he feels underconfident about himself when the Ishq Vishk Rebound actor feels "horrible" about how he looks. "If I know that my clothes are fitting well, I'm looking good, Half the battle is won," the actor said further.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound was released on June 21. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles. The recently released film is the second installment of the Ishq Vishk franchise.

Jibraan Khan has worked as a child artist in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Rishtey.

ALSO READ: 10 years of Kick: Salman Khan gets into 'Hangover' mode in BTS clip from Sajid Nadiadwala's sets; says 'pagal hai kya'