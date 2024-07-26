Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Mukesh Rishi recalls his work experience with superstar calling it 'mazedaar'; here's why

Mukesh Rishi is one of the most noted actors of Bollywood who has consistently treated the audience with some of the memorable characters. He is known for playing villains in several films, but who can forget his iconic character, Bulla?

The talented actor who has worked with Salman Khan in several films like Judwaa, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Garv, and more recently praised the superstar with his attitude. Mukesh cherished the experience of working with Salman and said it was "mazedaar (fun)."

Mukesh Rishi goes gaga over Salman Khan

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mukesh Rishi was asked about his experience working with Salman Khan. Opening up about the same, he recalled spending so much time with him even after the shoot because they used to exercise together.

Mukesh recalled that Salman never used to stay in his room and would love to go out with friends. He mentioned he'd also chill with him in the bar and added that he's still the same. The actor noted he loved that time because they used to work together and get to know each other simultaneously, which helped them develop mutual respect.

Salman Khan and Mukesh Rishi's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in YRF Spy Universe's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was released on Diwali 2023 and crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. His next movie, Sikandar, is among the most awaited Bollywood films of 2025 which marks his first collaboration with director AR Murugadoss and actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The upcoming action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on Eid 2025. Apart from that, he is also expected to star in Atlee's upcoming film, which will also have Thalaiva Rajinikanth as the lead.

Mukesh Rishi is known for featuring in several big films like Saajan Chale Sasural, Ghatak, Judwaa, Gunda, Sarfarosh, Sooryavansham, Khiladi 420, Koi... Mil Gaya and more. He was last seen in the 2022 film Before You Die.

