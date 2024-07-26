10 years of Kick: Salman Khan gets into 'Hangover' mode in BTS clip from Sajid Nadiadwala's sets; says 'pagal hai kya'

"Ismein kick hai!" Unless you aren't living under a rock, you already know this comic line is from Salman Khan's film, Kick. Produced and directed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick was released in 2014. It was an official Hindi remake of the 2009 Telugu original of the same name.

As Kick completed 10 years of its release yesterday (July 25), a behind-the-scenes video has caught our attention on Instagram.

Kick completes a decade of its release

On July 25, the official handle of Nadiadwala Grandson took to Instagram to share a BTS clip from the sets of Kick. The clip features Salman Khan shooting with director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the other star cast of the movie.

We see him performing an "adrenaline-pumping" action sequence from the top of the building and engaging in bicycle stunts on the road.

The superstar can also be seen enjoying his time on the sets while shooting for the film. He sings Yaar Naa Miley and Hangover while rehearsing for the songs.

During the shoot of Hangover, Salman poses with his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez while hugging her. At the moment, the superstar says, "pagal hai kya (are you mad)" to one of his team members.

While shooting for Kick's other track, Jumme Ki Raat, Salman has a fun moment with Jacqueline.

"Let’s celebrate 10 years of Kick by revisiting the behind-the-scenes magic and hard work featuring none other than our dynamic duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan," the caption reads.

Advertisement

"Here's to celebrating the epic action entertainer and unforgettable memories on the #10thAnniversaryOfKick!" the post reads further.

Watch the video here:

Here's how netizens are reacting to the BTS clip

A lot of netizens went gaga over 10 years of Kick and posted their reactions in the comment section. An Instagram user wrote, "All time favorite movie (KICK.)"

One of them recalled Salman's famous dialogue, "Aap Devil Ke Piche Devil Aap Ke Piche TOO much Fun."

"Time when bhai used to enjoy doing movie," a fan wrote.

"(Salman) Bhai, (Randeep) Hooda, Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui)....deadly combination," a comment reads.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming collaboration

Salman Khan is now collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for the upcoming film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murgadoss, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens in 2025.

ALSO READ: 10 years of Kick: Remember Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's little co-star Bubbles? Here's how she looks now