Salman Khan House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol ordered shooters to scare ‘Bhai’: ‘You will create history by doing this job’

Multiple rounds of fire were shot at Salman Khan’s Bandra house earlier this year in April. Several accused in the entire fiasco have been arrested in the past and an investigation is still underway. In the latest development, it has been revealed by the Mumbai Police that infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother; Anmol Bishoi instructed shooters to intimidate the actor.

A chargesheet was filed in the firing incident case outside Salman Khan’s house. Mumbai Police has alleged that Anmol Bishnoi ordered a gunman to fire shots in the air outside the Bollywood superstar’s Bandra apartment to scare him. A report published in India News claims that as per the police, the instructions were part of a broader plan aimed to establish the Bishnoi gang's dominance in Mumbai for financial and other benefits.

In a 1735-page chargesheet filed before a special court, the Crime Branch has mentioned audio clips of conversations between the shooters and Anmol Bishnoi ahead of the firing. It has been revealed that Anmol asked shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal to not wear helmets and smoke cigarettes to appear fearless.

"Fire in a way that Bhai (Salman) gets scared, keep smoking so that you appear fearless on (CCTV) camera," he said in one of the conversations. "You will create history by doing this job and your name will be there in all newspapers and other media," the chargesheet further revealed disclosing their conversation.

The chargesheet also stated that Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with both the shooters before the shooting. The police have also said that jailed gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi had spoken to the shooters. The shooters and three others, Sonu Kumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh, have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

Salman Khan reacts to the firing incident

While speaking to India Today, Salman Khan recently recalled hearing a cracker-like sound when unidentified gunmen shot outside his house. His guards informed him about the incident at around 4:55 am.

“There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learned that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media. So, I believe that it is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who have carried out the firing on my balcony," the actor said in his statement.

