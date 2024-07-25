Salman Khan's family unites to celebrate Iulia Vantur's birthday; see PIC ft Arpita, Alvira, Arhaan, Nirvaan and more

Salman Khan and his entire family are said to share a close bond with Romanian beauty and singer Iulia Vantur. The actor has also collaborated with her for movies like Sultan’s Jag Ghoomeya and Seeti Maar for the action-thriller, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Recently, the actress celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday, and her pictures from birthday celebrations with the Khan Family went viral on the internet.

Iulia Vantur celebrated her 44th birthday on July 24. On the special occasion, she was inundated with heartfelt wishes from her friends and loved ones. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri also extended his wishes with a sweet birthday post. In the photo posted, we can see Iulia celebrating her special day with the Sikandar actor’s family.

Apart from Salman, we can see his sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, their husbands Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri respectively, and their kids. In addition to this, we can also see Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan among others posing for a sweet photograph.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday@vanturiulia." He also tagged everyone in the frame alongside.

Take a look:

When Iulia Vantur revealed that she and Salman Khan bond over music

In a 2021 interview with Pinkvilla, Iulia Vantur was asked if she and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor bond on music when they have some spare time. In response to this, she said, “Yes, of course. He loves music."

She continued, "He composes, writes lyrics, and I think music has been part of his journey quite a lot. If you think about it, he is a very musical actor. He has all these big hits, and music has been a part of his journey as a strong pillar.”

Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, speaking of Salman Khan’s work front, he is currently busy with his upcoming highly-anticipated, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss the action-entertainer is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in important roles.

In April 2024, the official title of the film was announced, along with the title card having a deep blue background. It is scheduled to release next year on Eid 2025.

Additionally, Salman Khan also has Kick 2 in the pipeline.

