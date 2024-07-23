Salman Khan House Firing Case: Mumbai Court says ‘sufficient material on record’ against 6 arrested accused

A special court in Mumbai reviewing the case involving the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence has found ample evidence against the six arrested suspects. Special Judge B.D. Shelke acknowledged the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai police, which includes several serious allegations against the accused, such as attempted murder, as reported by PTI.

Mumbai court says sufficient material against accused

As reported by PTI, the court has indicated that there is sufficient prima facie evidence to advance charges against the accused for offences under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 34 (common intention), and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), as well as applicable sections of the MCO (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act and the Arms Act.

"There is sufficient prima facie material on record for proceeding against the accused, and hence cognisance (of the chargesheet) is taken," it said.

The case involves six accused: Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (who has since passed away), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. Thapan reportedly committed suicide while in police custody. The remaining accused are now in judicial custody following their arrests. The court has commenced legal proceedings against them.

The police have presented a 1,735-page chargesheet to the special MCOCA court, organized into three volumes and including a range of investigative documents. It also features confessional statements under the MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act, 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence.

On April 14, two men on a motorcycle shot five times outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, causing shock among the 58-year-old actor's fans and supporters.

On July 8, the Mumbai Police submitted a chargesheet in the case, listing nine individuals, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, Bishnoi's brother living in Canada and currently imprisoned, has taken responsibility for the shooting.

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently preparing for his highly anticipated upcoming film Sikandar. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, with Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on Eid 2025.

