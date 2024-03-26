Salman Khan wants Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to 'break record' of Tiger and Sultan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, one of the most anticipated films of the year, has finally unveiled its action-packed trailer today. With Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff leading the charge, this movie is set to hit the screens next month, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. The trailer has garnered widespread attention and now, Salman Khan has expressed his admiration for the same, even going as far as to express his hope that the film surpasses the records set by his own movies Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

Salman Khan wishes luck to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Today, March 26, Salman Khan took to X (Twitter) and shared his heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for the team behind the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan post the release of its trailer. Extending luck to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, he expressed his confidence, stating, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, akki n tiger best of luck for the movie yeh bohut badi hit hogi” (This will be a big hit).

Salman also directed his praise towards director Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom he shares a successful collaboration history in films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. He wrote, “Loved the trailer and Ali u need to break tiger n sultan ka record with this one.”

Concluding his message, Salman expressed hope, saying, “Umeed hai ke Hindustan ko aap aur aap ko Hindustan Eidi dengein… (I hope that you give India Eidi and in return India gives you Eidi) @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @aliabbaszafar.”

Advertisement

Have a look!

Touched by Salman's heartfelt gesture, Tiger Shroff responded with gratitude, expressing, “Means a lot coming from you thank you so much salman sir.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, BMCM is helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Mark your calendars as this much-awaited film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh's comic caper to be set against backdrop of cruise ship? Find out