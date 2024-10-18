Salman Khan's father Salim Khan denies superstar's involvement in blackbuck poaching; says 'Usko nhi hai shouk jaanwar maarne ka'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, hunting and poaching.

Salman Khan continues to make headlines for updates in his personal and professional life. But back in 1998, the superstar remained in the spotlight of months when he was named in the blackbuck poaching case. He was accused of hunting down two Chinkaras near Jodhpur along with Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. After a complaint was filed by the Bishnoi community, Khan was arrested and later released on bail. Years later, his father, Salim Khan, denied his involvement in it.

During an interview with ABP Live, the acclaimed writer Salim Khan stated that his son Salman Khan loves animals. Backing his statement, the senior star added that the Tiger 3 actor would take care of his pet dog when he was sick, and he even shed a tear on his passing away. Moreover, when Salim Ji asked Salman if he was involved in the hunting of the endangered animals, he denied stating he wasn’t present at the location when the incident happened.

“Aur vo mujhse jhooth nhi bolega. Usko nhi hai shouk jaanwar maarne ka. Janwaro se mohabbat karta hai vo. (He won’t lie to me. Salman doesn’t have a liking of hunting animals. He loves them.)” Salim Khan told the publication. According to a report by The Economic Times, a court convicted the bhaijaan of Bollywood under the Wildlife Protection Act. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

After spending nearly a week in Jodhpur Central Jail, his sentence was suspended by the Rajasthan High Court in 2007. Then, in 2016, the same court acquitted the actor in the blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases of 1998, remarking that there was no evidence that the animals were shot by Khan’s licensed gun. But after the Rajasthan Government challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, the case again went to trial. Again in 2018, Salman got a five-year jail term and a Rs 10,000 penalty while the rest of the actors walked free. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was later granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case.

