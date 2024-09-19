Did Salman Khan's father Salim Khan get threatened by woman in burqa with Lawrence Bishnoi’s name during morning walk? Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

On Thursday, Salim Khan, Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s father, received a new threat while on his morning walk. Reports indicate that a woman dressed in a burqa threatened Salim Khan, invoking the name of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This incident follows a recent event where a gang allegedly acted on Bishnoi’s orders and fired at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

According to an ETimes report, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan has lodged a complaint with the Bandra Police about an incident that occurred at the Bandra promenade, near the Windemere building. Salim Khan was sitting on a bench, resting after his walk, when a person on a scooter and a woman in a burqa approached him. They circled back on the scooter and confronted Salim Khan, mentioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and asked, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulau kya?" (Should I call Lawrence Bishnoi?).

The police examined CCTV footage to track down the suspects and have filed a case. A police source indicated that the incident was a mischief and told the news portal, "The incident was a prank by the couple, and we have taken them into custody. They have no prior criminal record."

In April, the Sikandar actor's Bandra residence was targeted in a shocking incident where multiple bullets were fired. According to India Today, Salman described hearing a sound similar to a firecracker when unidentified gunmen shot at his Galaxy Apartment. He was informed of the situation by his guards around 4:55 a.m.

Salman indicated that there had been previous attempts to harm him and his family. He noted that Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the attack on social media, leading him to believe that Bishnoi's gang was behind the shooting. The actor mentioned that this was not the first time the Bishnoi gang had targeted him and his family. He emphasized that the gang's intention was to kill him and his family while they were asleep.

Salman Khan also recounted a 2022 incident when his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, found a threatening letter on a bench near their apartment. He also referred to a March 2023 email threatening him and his family, which was sent from Lawrence Bishnoi and led to a case being filed by his team at the Bandra police station.

He has been provided with Y-plus security by the Mumbai Police. Over time, six individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, one of whom died by suicide while in police custody. A total of 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail, have been implicated in the case. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence’s brother, has already taken responsibility for the incident.

