The crime thriller Animal, which made its theatrical debut in December 2023, made significant waves at the box office, establishing itself as a colossal success. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, the film garnered immense praise for its gripping narrative and compelling performances.

Now, nearly two months since its theatrical release, the movie is gearing up for its OTT premiere. This presents audiences with the opportunity to revisit the tale or experience it for the first time. Keep reading for more details on the film's digital release.

Date of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal’s OTT premiere announced by streaming platform

As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day tomorrow, movie enthusiasts are in for an action-packed treat during the long weekend. The streaming service Netflix has just announced the digital premiere of Animal, slated for January 26, 2024. The movie, available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, promises to captivate audiences with its intense narrative.

In an Instagram post, the platform shared a tantalizing glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's character, accompanied by a haunting background score. The caption hinted at the impending storm: “The air is dense and the temperature is rising. Witness his wild rage in Animal, streaming from 26 January on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the announcement!

Addressing the digital release of the film, Ranbir expressed his excitement in a statement, saying, “We are absolutely overjoyed by the response Animal received in theaters and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!”

More about Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

Animal unfolds as an action-packed drama delving into the complexities of contemporary relationships, with a focal point on the intricate dynamics between a father and son. Ranbir Kapoor transforms into the rugged character of Ranvijay Singh, embarking on a journey marked by violence and bloodshed.

The narrative revolves around Ranvijay's obsessive love for his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, who has long neglected him since childhood. Bobby Deol delivers a compelling performance as the antagonist, impressing audiences with his portrayal of a mute villain. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife caught in the toxic web of the father-son relationship. Triptii Dimri plays Zoya, a character shrouded in mystery until the film's release.

The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Suresh Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick, and more, all in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani under T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. The soundtrack, featuring romantic tracks like Hua Main and Pehle Bhi Main, the emotional Papa Meri Jaan, the melodious Satranga, the powerful Arjan Vailly, among others, has also garnered immense popularity.

With a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, Animal stands as one of the longest Indian films ever made and initially hit theaters on December 1. Now, as it gears up for its OTT release, the film is looking to replicate the resounding success it achieved in theaters.

ALSO READ: 12th Fail OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey starrer