Sania Mirza thinks she's 'gon' be alright' amid false wedding reports with cricketer Mohammed Shami; drops PICS with son Izhaan

Of late, rumors suggest that tennis star Sania Mirza is gearing up to marry cricketer Mohammad Shami after finalizing her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. However, Sania's father, Imran Mirza, brushed off the rumors and put an end to it.

Amidst the false wedding reports, Sania took to her social media handle and dropped two pictures with her son Izhaan, indicating a positive mindset.

Sania Mirza drops 'gon' to be alright' post amid false wedding reports

On June 28, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram account and shared pictures with her son Izhaan. In the post, the mother-son duo can be seen posing together at a sports field.

What attracted netizens to the post was the T-shirt that Sania was wearing. The text on it read, "I Got A Feeling I'm Gon' Be Alright." The tennis star wore the T-shirt and paired it with blue pants and a cap. On the other hand, her son wore a yellow T-shirt and a red cap.

Sharing the pictures, Sania captioned it, "YES," referring to the T-shirt's text while indicating a positive mindset amid the false wedding reports.

Take a look:

Sania Mirza's father on daughter's wedding reports with Mohammad Shami

During a conversation with NDTV, Sania Mirza's father, Imran Mirza, brushed off the rumors of his daughter's wedding with Mohammad Shami, saying, "This is all rubbish. She has not even met him."

A few months ago, fans of both athletes found the idea of ​​their marriage interesting and shared their thoughts on social media, calling them a "perfect match." Some fans even create morphed images of the two together, posing as wedding photos.

On May 21, Mirza shared some pictures consisting of all the wonderful memories she made in the past few days.

The photo dump featured a nameplate with her and her son’s name on it. She also dropped multiple selfies of herself and Izhaan. In one picture, there’s a coffee cup that reads, ‘Choose to be happy’ while another says, ‘Fueled by caffeine and sarcasm.’

Meanwhile, Sania's ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with the actress Sana Javed in January 2024.

